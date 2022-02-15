Andhra Pradesh Unlock Guidelines: A day after lifting the night curfew, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines and made wearing of face mask mandatory in public places. Issuing fresh order, the state government said that non-compliance with the guidelines will invite a penalty of Rs 100. The state government also added that the fresh order will remain in effect till 28 February 2022.Also Read - Corbevax Covid Vaccine Is Safe And Offers High Antibody Level, Says NTAGI Chairman

On Monday, the Andhra Pradesh government completely lifted the night curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM as the state showed a marked decline in the COVID infection positivity rate.

As per the updates from the Health Department, the week-on-week infection positivity rate fell from 25.64 to 5.45 per cent. The daily positivity rate dropped from 17.07 to 3.29 per cent. The percentage of active cases too slid from 4.40 to 0.82.

According to the day’s bulletin, the state registered only 434 new cases from 15,193 tests in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Monday. There were 4,636 recoveries and only one death in 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The cumulative positive cases increased to 23,13,212 with a positivity rate of 7.03 per cent. The gross recovery rate increased to 98.55 per cent after a total of 22,83,788 got cured.

East Godavari, the only district in the state to show a positivity rate of over 14 per cent, reported 108 fresh cases.

While eight districts logged new cases between 10 and 70 each, the remaining four added less than 10 each in a day. Chittoor district reported the lone COVID-19 fatality in a day.