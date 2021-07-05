Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday further eased Covid-induced curfew timings in 11 districts of the state, to be effective from July 8. According to the Chief Minister Office (CMO) the curfew timings have been relaxed in all districts except the East Godavari and West Godavari districts. According to the CMO, the new curfew timing in the 11 districts of the state will be 6am to 10pm from July 8. The curfew in the two districts of Godavari will remain in place from 6am to 7pm, until the Covid positivity rate in the district falls below 5 per cent. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Lockdown: Curfew Relaxed In 8 Districts; Liquor Shops, Restaurants To Be Closed From 9 PM

The shops have been ordered to close by 9pm. The state government has also allowed theatres, restaurants and gyms to operate following strict Covid protocols.

"From the 8th of this month, curfew will be relaxed in all the districts except the two Godavari districts till 10 pm, said CM Shri YS Jagan. In a review of Covid control, the CM said theatres, restaurants and gyms should follow Covid protocols," a tweet by the CMO, in Telugu, read.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officers to prioritize vaccination of teachers and complete vaccination of government employees by departments. Restrictions in both the Godavari districts will continue till the positivity rate there does not fall below five per cent.

“The CM directed the officers to give priority to teachers in vaccination and complete the vaccination of government employees by departments as per the priorities. Sanctions will continue in both the Godavari districts till the positivity rate falls below 5,” CMO’s tweet, in Telugu, read.

The chief minister also instructed officials to take timely measures to contain the spread of the fatal virus.