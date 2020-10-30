New Delhi: Six people were killed after a vehicle overturned in Thantikonda village of Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district in the wee hours of Friday. Also Read - Schools, Colleges to Reopen in Andhra Pradesh From Nov 2, Classes on Alternate Days For Half-Day Only

According to reports, the accident took place around 3.30 am on Friday.

The van, which was carrying 15 people returning from a wedding, allegedly overturned due to brake failure.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Rajahmundry.

(With inputs from ANI)