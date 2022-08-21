New Delhi: At least 17 people were hospitalised as they fell sick after eating contaminated food at a wedding ceremony in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema district. They are currently undergoing treatment at Mandapeta government hospital.Also Read - Over 58 Students Fall Sick After Eating Mid-day Meals in Karnataka, Admitted to Hospital

“At present, their health condition is stable,” Dr Priyanka Vahini, Mandapeta Government hospital, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

What caused the food poisoning at the wedding ceremony is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.