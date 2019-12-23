New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has become the latest to join a list of CMs who have opposed the proposed implementation of the National Register of Citizens.

Amid nationwide protests against NRC and CAA, Reddy on Monday said his government would not support the move under any circumstances.

“I was asked by my minority brothers to make a statement on the NRC. I want to make it clear that we will oppose the NRC and there is no way Andhra Pradesh will support it,” the Andhra CM assured a crowd he was addressing in Kadapa district.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a public meeting in Kadapa district, earlier today: My government is against National Register of Citizens (NRC) and will not implement it in the state. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/C8WmYgaTWX — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

However, the interesting things to note here is that his party YSRCP had earlier supported the NDA government in passing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Parliament.

This U-turn comes after deputy CM assured the Muslim community in Andhra Pradesh that the Jagan government will not implement NRC in the state. Assuaging the fears of minorities, Reddy that his government will oppose nationwide NRC.

The statement comes at a time when both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been witnessing continued protests against the two provisions. In one such protest rally, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the Andhra CM should reconsider his decision on supporting the BJP in the controversial law

“I request my good friend Jagan Reddy to reconsider his decision on supporting the BJP on the CAA. I know he has to run a government, but this is about saving the country. Only if your country is secure, we can run governments,” said Owaisi.

Just a day back, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot addressed a rally and said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in Rajasthan.