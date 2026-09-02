Andhra Pradesh’s health department’s negligence: Over 50 people fall ill after taking malaria medication; 7-year-old girl dies

A seven-year-old girl died after consuming the malaria drug chloroquine in Andhra Pradesh's Pallavaram district.

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Andhra Pradesh's health department's negligence: Over 50 people fall ill after taking malaria medication; 7-year-old girl dies

A deeply saddening and shocking news has emerged from Andhra Pradesh’s Pallavaram district. A seven-year-old girl died after consuming chloroquine tablets distributed to combat malaria, while 52 others have fallen ill and are being treated at the hospital and local health center. This tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the area.

According to officials, 71 people were given anti-malarial tablets to prevent malaria in Golaguppa village in Palavadam district, bordering the inter-state border of Telangana.

Health started deteriorating after taking the medicine

According to reports, several people began to feel unwell shortly after taking the medication. Seeing the seriousness of the situation, the administration took immediate action, admitting 29 patients to a hospital in Telangana and 24 to a nearby health center.

In the accident, 7-year-old Madivi Jamuna, a second-grade student, died during treatment. According to doctors, the other patients are currently in stable condition.

Administration and government action

Given the seriousness of the incident, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has requested a full report from officials and ordered a high-level investigation. He has also directed that the victims be provided with the best possible medical treatment.

District Collector Dinesh Kumar has appealed to the public not to panic, saying the situation is under control. The administration has taken immediate steps to care for the patients.

A special medical team of 9 members from Kakinada Government General Hospital has reached the village.

Three more special teams from Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada are expected to arrive soon.

A medical camp has been set up in the village itself and special doctors have been deployed, who are constantly monitoring the health of the patients.

Currently, an official investigation is underway into the actual cause of the girl’s death, and the health department is trying to find out how people’s health deteriorated so much after taking the medicine.