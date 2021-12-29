Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 10 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking state’s tally of this highly mutated new variant of COVID-19 to 16. According to state’s heath department, of the 10 new case, seven cases were reported in foreign returnees and the remaining three patients were their contacts.Also Read - New Year Celebrations To Remain Muted In Metro Cities Amid Omicron Surge. Check List Of Curbs Here

The heath department said all patients are heathy and are currently in isolation. All contact of the cases have also been traced, tested and the positive samples have been sent for genome sequencing. Also Read - Omicron Scare in West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Makes Big Statement Amid Looming New Variant Threats

The seven patients who who are foreign returnees have travel history from United Arab Emirates (UAE), United States of America (USA), Kuwait, Nigeria, and Saudi Arabia. Also Read - PM Modi’s Visit to UAE Postponed Amid Omicron Scare, to be Rescheduled in February: Report

Meanwhile, with fresh cases reporting from several states across the country, India’s Omicron tally climbed to 784, the Union health ministry on Wednesday. Out of the 784 Omicron patients across 21 states in the country, 241 of them have recovered from COVID-19, the health ministry said