Andhra school horror: Class 10 girl attacked with chainsaw, man slashes her throat, CM Chandrababu Naidu speaks to family

Police arrested the accused, while CM Chandrababu Naidu spoke to the girl’s mother and assured her of every possible support.

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Andhra school horror: Class 10 girl attacked with chainsaw, man slashes her throat, CM Chandrababu Naidu speaks to family | Image: X

Andhra School Horror: A shocking incident has surfaced in Andhra Pradesh where a Class 10 girl student was attacked with a chainsaw by a man in Anantapur district. The incident took place when the victim was sitting inside her classroom at Zilla Parishad High School. She sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Anantapur Hospital for treatment. The horrific incident triggered panic among students and teachers. There are speculations that the girl may be referred to Bengaluru for better medical care.

What Exactly Happened?

A lesson was underway in a government school classroom on Saturday when, out of nowhere, a 21-year-old man carrying a chainsaw barged into the Class 10 classroom and attacked the girl, leaving her critically injured. The victim sustained severe injuries to her face, head and neck. Her classmate was also injured while trying to save her.

A police team rushed to the school after getting a distress call and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Disclaimer: As a responsible news website, India.com is not sharing the CCTV footage of the incident, considering the disturbing nature of the visuals and the involvement of minor children. We have withheld footage to protect the privacy and identity of the children involved.

Accused Arrested

Police registered an FIR and started a manhunt to nab the accused, who fled the scene after attacking the minor girl. Investigators soon traced the attacker and nabbed him within a few hours of the attack.

Chandrababu Naidu Speaks To Family

Expressing shock over the incident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he is personally monitoring the girl’s recovery. He also directed doctors to accord the girl highest priority. Naidu also telephoned the girl’s mother assuring all possible support to the family. He said every effort would be made to save the student’s life, assuring that the accused man would be severely punished.

Nara Lokesh Condemn Attack

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh described the attack as inhuman. He took to X and informed that he has instructed police to stringent action against the accused man.

“The safety and dignity of every girl and woman are paramount. Such acts of brutality will not be tolerated,” he said.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

Class 3 Kid Brutally Assaults Kindergarten Girl At Panchkula School

In a separate incident, a six-year-old girl was brutally thrashed by an eight-year-old boy inside a classroom at a school in Haryana’s Panchkula. The minor girl sustained several injuries in the incident, which took place on Wednesday. She was rushed to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, where she is undergoing treatment. The family of the minor has questioned the school’s security arrangements, saying that the third-grade student himself led them to unconscious girl.

CCTV Horrific Incident Emerges

CCTV footage of the horrific incident has surfaced on social media, showing the third-grade student grabbing the girl and banging her head against a desk. When the girl falls to the floor the accused boy starts kicking and punching her and hitting her with a brick. The girl is seen bleeding in the footage.

Girl Was Attacked With Stone, Flowerpot

According to the victim’s parents, their minor daughter was first attacked with a stone and subsequently with a flowerpot. They stated that the victim was dragged for a significant distance. She sustained critical injuries and went unconscious after the attack.

Fruther investifation is underway.