Andhra Shocker: 9 Students Die By Suicide After Failing State Intermediate Exams

Andhra Shocker: 9 Students Die By Suicide After Failing State Intermediate Exams

AP Inter Result 2023: The pass percentage for first year was 61 and second year was 72. Over 10 lakh students had appeared in the examination held in March-April.

Andhra Shocker: 9 Students Die By Suicide After Failing State Intermediate Exams

Amaravati: As many as nice students in Andhra Pradesh have ended their lives after failing to clear intermediate examinations. The results of intermediate first year and second year (Class 11 and 12) were declared on Wednesday. The results are available on the official websites of the board, www.bie.ap.gov.in and www.bieap.apcfss.in.

B. Tarun (17) killed himself by jumping in front of a running train near Tekkali in Srikakulam district. The student of intermediate first year hailing from Dandu Gopalapuram village of the district was disheartened over failure in most of the papers.

A 16-year-old girl hanged herself at a residence at Trinadhapuram under Malkapuram police station limits of Visakhapatnam district. A. Akhilasree was upset after failing in some subjects of intermediate first year.

B. Jagadeesh (18) ended his life by hanging at his residence at Kancharapalem locality in Visakhapatnam. He had failed in one of the subjects in intermediate second year.

Depressed over failure in one subject in intermediate first year examination, Anusha (17) killed herself by jumping into a lake in Chittoor district.

Babu (17), also of Chittor district, killed himself by consuming pesticides after failing to clear intermediate second year.

T. Kiran (17) hanged self at his residence in Anakapalli as he was depressed over securing low marks in intermediate first year.

The pass percentage for first year was 61 and second year was 72. Over 10 lakh students had appeared in the examination held in March-April.

Police and psychologists have appealed to students to desist from taking the extreme step as they have entire life ahead of them and they can turn failure into a success.

Mental issue disclaimer

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.) Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

Andhra Pradesh: Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

