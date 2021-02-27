Nellore: Helplessness can make humans do the unthinkable! Such is the story of a daily wager couple in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore who reportedly sold their 12-year-old daughter to fund treatment expenses of their other child, suffering from a respiratory illness. According to reports, the couple sold their 12-year-old kid to a 46-year-old man. Also Read - Why Are Donkeys Disappearing From Andhra Pradesh? Reports Claim They Are Being Illegally Slaughtered For Meat

The child was sold for Rs 10,000, reported TOI. The man identified as Chinna Subbaiah married the girl the next day. The girl was rescued the day after by women and child welfare department officials and taken for counselling.

The TOI report further states that Subbaiah had approached the couple and struck the ‘deal’ for Rs 10,000 as opposed to Rs 25,000 demanded initially by the latter.

After marrying the child, the man took her to his relatives’ house in Dampur. Neighbours heard the child weeping and screaming when they decided to report the matter to the local sarpanch who later contacted the child’s development services.

This was not the first time that Subbaiah had offered money for marriage. In the past too, he had offered money to various families to marry their daughters in return.