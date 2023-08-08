Home

Andhra Teen Dials 100 While Hanging Onto Bridge After Being Pushed Off By Mother’s Lover

The teen girl hung onto a plastic pipe after she was pushed off the Ravulapalem Gowthami Bridge in Andhra Pradesh by her mother's live-in partner.

According to police, the girl managed to cling to the pipe, fetched the cell phone from her pocket and dialed 100. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A 13-year-old girl displayed exemplary courage and showed remarkable presence of mind after she was allegedly pushed off a bridge into the Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh’s Ambedkar Konaseema district. The girl hung onto a plastic pipe after she was pushed off the Ravulapalem Gowthami Bridge by her mother’s live-in partner.

Amid pitched darkness and the scary sounds of the flowing river below, the girl held her nerves despite her mother and step-sister getting washed away. According to police, the girl managed to cling to the pipe, fetched the cell phone from her pocket and dialed 100. Police rushed to the spot and found the girl dangerously holding on to the pipe. The police personnel later rescued her, according to a report by news agency IANS. Police officials were surprised at how the girl acted with such bravery to survive a certain death.

“A man, resident of Tadepalli, pushed the girl, her mother and sister from Ravulapalem Gautami Bridge,” Andhra Pradesh Police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Dial 100 – AP Police saves a girl hanging from flyover at midnight: Today at 3:50 AM, a man resident of Tadepalli pushed a girl, her mother and sister from Ravulapalem Gautami Bridge. The girl dialed 100 to save her by holding onto the plastic pipe of the bridge.”

“While she was falling into the water. With the information received, Ravulapalem PS cops reached the location within 10 min. By that time the girl was found hanging from the pipe line of the bridge in a very dangerous situation. The cops immediately rescued her,” Andhra Pradesh Police said.

Keertana told police that her mother’s partner U Suresh pushed her along with her mother 36-year-old Suhasini 36 and one-year-old step-sister Jersey off the bridge around 4 am on Sunday.

He had taken them to Rajamahendravaram on Saturday evening in a car for shopping. After shopping, he took them to different places throughout the night. When they reached Ravulapalem Gowthami Bridge, he asked them to get down for taking a selfie. He sat along with them on the edge of the bridge and suddenly pushed them into the river.

While Suhasini and Jersey were washed away, Keertana was lucky to hold on to a pipe under the bridge. Thinking that all the three were washed away, Suresh left the spot.

Though frightened, Keertana did not give up. She tightly held on to the pipe and managed to make a call from a mobile phone in her pocket. Ravulapalem Sub-Inspector Venkatramna with his staff rushed to the spot and safely pulled her up.

Police formed a team to trace Suhasini and Jersey while another team was on the lookout for the accused. Hailing from Tadepalli in Guntur district, Suhasini had separated from her husband due to some differences.

The woman, who had one daughter (Keertana) from her first marriage, came in contact with Suresh of Darsi in Prakasam district. They were living together for a couple of years. Last year, she gave birth to another daughter. Suresh and Suhasini had recently developed differences and he hatched a plan to eliminate her and both the girls.

