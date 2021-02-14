Kurnool: At least 14 people died and 4 were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck near Madarpur village in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place near Veldurti Mandal in the wee hours of Sunday. All the injured have been admitted to Government General Hospital. Also Read - 4 Feared Dead After Tourist Bus Falls Off Hill in Andhra Pradesh's Ananthagiri

Among the dead are eight females and a child. Nearly 10 others are seriously injured. All the victims belong to madanepally in Chittoor district; they were proceeding in tempo towards Ajmer dargah.

Police are currently on the spot.

More details to follow.

In another accident which took place yesterday, at least four people died and about 13 others were injured when a bus carrying over 20 passengers fell into a gorge at Anantagiri near Araku in Visakhapatnam district. In his condolences message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Distressed to hear about the accident in Visakhapatnam, AP. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Prayers with the injured. May they recover soon.”