Andhra Train Accident: Ashwini Vaishnaw Says Situation Under Control, Rescue Operation Underway | Top Developments

Andhra Train Accident: Ashwini Vaishnaw said the rescue operations are underway, all have been rescued, and teams have been mobilised.

The death toll in the Andhra train collision incident has reached 9 as rescue operations continue in Vizianagaram district, an East Coast Railway said.

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took stock of the situation as nine people were killed and several others were injured on Sunday in the train accident in Andhra Pradesh. Giving details, the Railway Minister said the situation is under control after a passenger train collided with another passenger train near Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the situation.

“Rescue operations are underway, all have been rescued, and teams have been mobilised. PM Modi has reviewed the situation. I spoke to the Andhra Pradesh CM. The situation is currently under control,” Vaishnaw said.

The accident occurred when the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train hit a Visakhapatnam-Ragada train travelling on the same route in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan has ordered to take immediate relief measures and to send as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli.

“CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered to take immediate relief measures and to send as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, the nearest districts of Vizianagaram, and to make all kinds of arrangements in nearby hospitals to provide good medical care,” Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Office posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

The CMO further said that the Chief Minister has issued orders to coordinate other government departments, including health, police and revenue, to take quick-relief measures and ensure that the injured receive prompt medical services.

“Rescue operations continue in Vizianagaram district. As per the data, 9 casualties are there and 29 people have been injured…” says Biswajit Sahu, CPRO, East Coast Railway told reporters.

The Divisional Railway Manager said that 3 coaches were involved in the accident. “There was a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train. 3 coaches were involved in the accident. Rescue operations are underway, Local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances. Accident relief trains reached the site,” the Divisional Railway Manager said.

