Andhra Train Accident: First Train Plies On Railway Track Between Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam After Accident

Andhra train accident: The first train plied on the railway track between Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 30, 2023, after it was restored following a train derailment accident on Friday. As of Monday, 33 trains have been cancelled and six others rescheduled on the section after the mishap in which two trains collided in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram leaving 14 dead, East Coast Railway officials informed.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | The first train plies on the railway track after restoration at the spot of Vizianagaram train derailment accident. pic.twitter.com/x7w6bTLOCw — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy To Visit Train accident Area

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the train accident site at Kantakapalli in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district to take stock of the situation. The Chief Minister is also scheduled to visit the injured persons in the train accident who are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

“The Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the train accident area at Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district today. The Chief Minister will also visit the injured persons who are undergoing treatment in the hospitals. Officials are making the arrangements,” the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office tweeted.

Trains Cancelled: Full List Here

Biswajit Sahu, Chief Public Relations Official, East Coast Railway, Bhubaneshwar confirmed that a total of 33 trains have been cancelled, 24 trains were diverted and 11 were partially cancelled following the accident involving the collision between two passenger trains between Kantakapalle and Alamanada Stations of Waltair Division.

Out of this, three trains have been cancelled and two have been rescheduled this morning, he said

Chennai Central to Puri (22860), Raigada to Guntur (17244) and Visakhapatnam to Guntur (17240) have been cancelled while Chennai Central to Shalimar (12842) and Alleppey to Dhanbad (13352) have been rescheduled today, as per the East Coast Railway officials.

At least 14 people died and several were injured when coaches derailed after the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train hit a Visakhapatnam-Ragada train travelling on the same route in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening.

The Divisional Railway Manager said that 3 coaches were involved in the accident.

“There was a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train. Three coaches were involved in the accident. Rescue operations are underway, Local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances. Accident relief trains reached the site,” the Divisional Railway Manager said.

Earlier on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed “shock” over the train mishap and “instructed the officials to carry out relief operations”.

“On receiving information of the derailment of four bogies of the Rayagada bound passenger train near Vizianagaram, the Chief Minister instructed medical and health, revenue, police and other department officials to coordinate and carry out relief operations immediately,” the state education minister told reporters on Sunday late evening.

(With inputs from agencies)

