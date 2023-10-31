Andhra Train Accident: Indian Railways Completes Restoration of Train Accident Site

Indian Railways engineers and technicians worked round-the-clock to repair the damaged tracks and overhead equipment. On October 30, the first train passed through the affected area on the middle line. By October 31, all three lines were fully operational and train services resumed.

Andhra Train Accident: Days after a major train accident between Alamanda and Kantakapalli in Andhra Pradesh, all three affected lines are now operational, the Indian Railways has informed. On October 29, a passenger train collided with another passenger train in the area, killing 14 people and injuring over 50 others. The accident caused significant damage to the railway tracks, and train services on all three lines in the area were suspended.

First Train Plies On Railway Track Between Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam After Accident

“Middle line for train operations at 11.29 PM last night after track and overhead equipment works. The first train on the middle line passed the affected area at 0055hrs (12.55a.m) last night”, the release read, the press release read.

Jagan Mohan Reddy Urges PM Modi And Railway Minister

“I sincerely request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to constitute a high level audit committee to thoroughly examine all these aspects, not just on this line but on all lines across the country,” Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a post on social media platform X.

AAP Demands Resisnation Of Ashwini Vaishnaw

“It is the second major train accident this month. The rail tragedies keep happening. Such accidents cannot happen merely by chance. This is the result of a failed system of government. Rail passengers’ safety is not part of the Modi government’s priorities. Ashwini Vaishnaw should be dismissed immediately,” AAP MP Sandeep Pathak said.

Report From Preliminary Railway Investigation Into Andhra Pradesh Train Accident

A preliminary railway investigation into the Andhra Pradesh train accident on Sunday night has blamed the driver and assistant driver of the Rayagada Passenger train for the collision. The two crew members, who were both killed in the accident, are alleged to have violated norms by passing two defective auto signals.

The preliminary report, which was signed by seven experts, was based on a careful examination of the accident site, available evidence, statements of officials concerned, data logger report and the speedometer chart.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.