New Delhi: A delusional woman in Andhra Pradesh who was arrested along with her husband for killing their two daughters on Wednesday refused to be tested for the novel coronavirus, claiming that she is the incarnation of Lord Shiva. She also claimed that her body gave birth to coronavirus that has killed millions of people across the globe.

She gave the shocking revelation when police took accused Padmaja (50) and her 55-year-old husband Purushottam Naidu to a hospital for the mandatory Covid-19 test on Tuesday.

"I am Shiva. My body gave birth to corona. It will end in March without the use of the vaccine. There is no need for a vaccine," Padmaja told the healthcare worker in the hospital.

She also claimed that there halahal (venom) in her throat and there is no need to test her for coronavirus.

Padmaja, who is a postgraduate in mathematics and worked at an IIT coaching institute, allegedly used dumbbells to kill her two daughters — identified as Alekhya (27) and Sai Diviya (22).

In a shocking case, the couple allegedly killed their two daughters on the night of January 24 at Madanapalle town of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

Soon after their arrest, neighbours told police that the couple had been behaving strangely during Covid-19 lockdown and particularly on Sunday night. They had alerted police after strange noises and cries were heard from the house.

After getting complaint, police tried entering the house of the couple but they resisted. However, when police finally forced themselves into the house, the crime scene left the cops in shock. The bodies of the two girls were covered in red clothes.

Police have arrested the parents who allegedly killed their children believing they would come alive after cleansing evil in their bodies.

Chittoor SP Senthil Kumar on Wednesday said that the arrests were made on Tuesday and the couple was remanded to judicial custody.

“The parents were of a delusional opinion that their daughters possess evil spirits and would come back alive afresh (after their death). We were told that their daughters were also under the same impression,” the official added. Kumar said it appears the victims were bludgeoned using a blunt object such as dumbbell.

V Purushottam Naidu, who has a doctorate in science worked as an associate professor in the Government Women’s Degree College in Madanapalle. He was also the College Vice- Principal.