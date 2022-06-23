Gurugram: Anganwadi workers have decided to hold a demonstration outside the office of Women and Child Development Department in Gurugram on June 24 to protest against the suspension of workers who were part of the four-month-long strike in December last year.Also Read - UGC Asks Universities, Colleges to Ensure Swift Implementation of Guidelines for 'Gender Champions'

The decision to resume their long struggle after a hiatus of two months came during a meeting of the coordination committee on Wednesday. The workers decided they will revive their protest that they had ended in April as the promises made by the government have not been fulfilled yet. The workers will raise the demand to reinstate more than 900 workers who were suspended last time.

The Anganwadi workers and helpers have been protesting since December 2021 across states. Their demands include regularised wages instead of honorariums, release of bonus, permanent jobs, scrapping of the nutrition tracker app and also the honorarium for the months during which they sat for protests.

The central government decided to integrate the old ICDS scheme with a few other childcare and nutrition schemes in 2018. Now, it has been merged with other related schemes under Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0 which makes it the largest scheme under the Union’s Ministry of Women and Child Development. Cost of operations and implementation is shared by Centre and State in a 60:40 ratio but for salaries, it is 25:75.

In Haryana, an Anganwadi worker gets an honorarium of Rs. 12,661 as per the claims of the Haryana CM Mohanlal Khattar, when he declared that Haryana gives the highest honorarium to workers. The workers, on the other hand, said, “We were fed up of department’s inhuman approach towards us. Neither have our honorariums increased nor have our working conditions improved. Rather, we were put on surveillance and asked to use the Poshan Tracker App without proper training,” as per a report by Times of India (ToI).

The workers have alleged that the government has released only 25% of the honorarium for the period they were protesting. They said that their salaries are anyway meagre and if government plans to cut 75% from it, it signifies dampening of the spirit of workers to put forth their demands. “We were forced to protest, we did not do it out of choice,” said a worker to Times of India.

The Anganwadi workers have demanded to either do away with the Poshan Tracker App or provide them with enough training and resources to use it. “We want our salaries to be in tandem with the minimum wages and by also keeping in account the rising inflation. Only Rs. 8,000 or Rs. 10,000 salary is not acceptable,” workers told ToI.