New Delhi: German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is scheduled to attend the fifth biennial Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) on Friday, arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening. She was received by Jitendra Singh, MoS Prime Minister’s Office. Accompanied by several ministers and state secretaries, Merkel is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel arrives in Delhi for the fifth India-Germany Inter Governmental Consultations (IGC). Jitendra Singh, MoS Prime Minister's Office, receives her. pic.twitter.com/EUvFPu2S0F — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2019

“Under the IGC format, the counterpart ministers from both countries will hold initial discussions in their respective areas of responsibility. The outcome of these discussions will be reported on at the IGC co-chaired by the Prime Minister and the Federal Chancellor of Germany,” the MEA had said in a statement.

During the visit, India and Germany are expected to sign nearly 20 agreements. India is hosting Merkel for a three-day visit.

As part of the talks, both the sides are expected to deliver speeches on cooperation in traditional sectors such as transport, skill development, and energy, and explore possibilities for cooperation in newer areas like green urban mobility and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Both PM Modi and Merkel are also expected to exchange views on regional and global matters of mutual interest.

During the visit, the German Chancellor is also expected to meet President Ram Nath Kovind. “India and Germany have established a strategic partnership that is characterised by a high degree of trust and mutual understanding. The two leaders have regularly interacted on the sidelines of multilateral meetings. Germany is a leading trade and investment partner,” the MEA statement further added.

The development comes as Merkel and PM Modi had met last month on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. During the meeting, the two leaders had held wide-ranging talks on a number of issues.

(With inputs from ANI)