New Delhi: German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who arrived here on Thursday night, will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. This will be the fifth meeting between the two leaders within a year.

During Merkel’s two-day visit to India, nearly 20 agreements in the fields of agriculture, green urban mobility, ayurveda, Artificial Intelligence, and civil aviation are expected to be signed between the two countries (India and Germany).

"Enriching the strategic texture of our relationship. German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Delhi beginning her State visit to India during which she, along with PM Narendra Modi will co-chair the 5th IGC. This would be the 5th meeting between the leaders within a year," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had tweeted last night.

After holding talks with PM Modi along with her ministers in the IGC format, she will ink agreements at Hyderabad House. Later Merkel will also attend a Business Forum & Meeting at the same venue.

In the afternoon, she will visit Gandhi Smriti, after which she will call on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan. In the evening, she will hold a meeting with PM Modi at his residence.

On Saturday morning, Merkel will be meeting with a Business Delegation at the Taj Mahal hotel. She will then visit the Continental Automotive Components India Pvt Ltd facility in IMT Manesar, Gurgaon. She will also visit a metro station in Dwarka, her last engagement before leaving.