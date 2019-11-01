New Delhi: In view of her medical condition, visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not stand and remain seated when the National Anthems of India and Germany will be played at during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday morning.

Following her medical condition, certain provisions of the order relating to the National Anthem of India will be invoked to allow Merkel to be seated when the national anthem is played.The exemption as per the order is being invoked based on a request from the German side to accommodate the Chancellor’s wish to be accorded the ceremonial welcome.

Recently, she has been seen seated at various events, which would have normally required her to stand. Earlier this year in July, she remained seated when the German and Danish national anthems played during an event welcoming Denmark’s prime minister to Berlin.

“Chancellor Merkel’s difficulties in standing without support are known and lately, she has been seen seated at ceremonial events, both at home and abroad, which would have normally required her to stand,” a government official familiar with the development told a leading portal.

Merkel reached Delhi yesterday on a two-day visit. She was received at the airport by Minister of State in the PMO, Jitendra Singh. During her visit, she, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will co-chair the biennial Fifth Inter Governmental Consultations, after which around 20 bilateral agreements are set to be inked between the two sides. This will be the fifth meeting between the two leaders within a year.

“Enriching the strategic texture of our relationship. German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Delhi beginning her State visit to India during which she, along with PM Narendra Modi will co-chair the 5th IGC,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.