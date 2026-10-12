Who is Bimol Akoijam? Sacked JNU professor and Congress MP accused of harassing female students

In a statement issued on October 11, JNUTA President Syed Akhtar Hussain and Secretary Avinash Kumar said that Professor Akoijam was removed from service through an order dated October 9.

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Angomcha Bimol Akoijam

New Delhi: The Vasant Kunj North Police Station registered an FIR against Congress Lok Sabha MP and JNU professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam in connection with a sexual harassment case, following a complaint filed by Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) Chief Security Officer. The FIR has been registered under Sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police are currently investigating the matter.

Tensions have escalated between the university administration and the teachers’ association over the demand for the dismissal of Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) has questioned the procedure followed in the dismissal order issued by the Vice-Chancellor, alleging that it violates university rules.

In a statement issued on October 11, JNUTA President Syed Akhtar Hussain and Secretary Avinash Kumar said that Professor Akoijam was removed from service through an order dated October 9.

‘Executive Council Has the Authority to Dismiss a Teacher’

According to the teachers’ association, under Rule 30 of the JNU Act, the Executive Council has the authority to dismiss a teacher. It alleged that no meeting of the council was convened in this case and that members were not provided with the relevant documents.

The teachers’ association also objected to the alleged leaking of recommendations made by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in connection with the sexual harassment complaint to the media. The association maintained that making sensitive information related to the complaint public violates confidentiality rules.

‘Following Due Process Is Essential’: JNUTA

JNUTA said that following the prescribed procedure is essential to ensure justice in sensitive cases such as sexual harassment. The association has demanded that the university administration be held accountable.

However, the questions raised over the legality of the dismissal order are allegations made by the teachers’ association. It may be noted that the action was taken following sexual harassment complaints

against the professor by 11 female students.

Who is Angomcha Bimol Akoijam?

Angomcha Bimol Akoijam was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Inner Manipur constituency in Manipur in the 2024 Indian general election as a member of the Indian National Congress. Previously he was an associate professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s School of Social Sciences, before being sacked following sexual harassment accusations from several students.

Akoijam taught at Delhi University and the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS). Until 2026 he was an associate professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Akoijam is said to be a keen explorer of cinema, and served as a jury member in film festivals. He made a documentary Lang-Goi Challabee (Paradise Under Siege) in 2004, and the feature film Karigee Kirunee Nungsiradee (Why Be Afraid, If You Love) in 2014.