Sambalpur: An inebriated man killed his wife and buried her body in the backyard of his house in western Odisha's Sambalpur district after heated arguments over a turtle curry that got burnt while cooking. Though the incident took place around one and half months ago, the body of the woman was exhumed by the police on Thursday and the man arrested after he confessed to the gruesome crime.

The accused, Ranjan Bading, 36, had illegally brought a turtle to his house at Routpara village in Badmal panchayat on the day of the crime a month ago. He asked his wife, Sabitri, to cook it, but the curry got slightly burnt while cooking, which lead to an argument. The irate man thrashed his wife severely and left the house after she fell unconscious.

According to Jamankira police station, Bading buried the body of his wife in the backyard after he found her dead upon returning. He later told everyone that Sabitri left in anger and was no where to be found.

The matter came to light after the woman’s mother approached police regarding the disappearance of her daughter, he said.

When police went to the village and asked Bading about his wife, he ran from the spot. The man was caught by the police team and villagers, following which he confessed to the crime.

The suspect was arrested and the body sent for autopsy.