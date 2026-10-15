Angry over potato curry for dinner, man attacks wife with stone, bites her multiple times; Flees after assault

A angry husband allegedly bit his wife several times and struck her head with a stone after becoming angry over potato curry served for dinner. The 40-year-old woman was seriously injured, while police have registered an attempted murder case.

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Angry over potato curry for dinner, man attacks wife with stone, bites her multiple times; Flees after assault (PTI/File)

A woman in Uttar Pradesh was left seriously injured after her husband allegedly attacked her over a meal of potato curry, police said on Thursday. The man reportedly bit her several times on her body and repeatedly hit her head with a stone before fleeing the scene. The incident took place on the evening of October 12 in Domampur village, which falls under the Chauri police station area.

The accused has been identified as Om Prakash Vishwakarma. His wife, Preeti Vishwakarma, 40, suffered severe injuries and lost consciousness following the alleged assault, Circle Officer Rajiv Kumar Singh said.

According to police, Om Prakash asked his wife to serve him food that evening. When she brought him potato curry, he questioned why she had prepared that dish. Preeti reportedly told him that she had cooked with the ingredients available at home.

The exchange allegedly angered Om Prakash, who then attacked his wife. Police said he bit her at several places on her body and repeatedly struck her head with a stone. After she lost consciousness, he allegedly left the house and fled.

Children raise alarm after mother loses consciousness

The couple’s children began crying and shouting after finding their mother unconscious. Hearing their cries, neighbours rushed to help and took Preeti to a community health centre. They also informed the police about the incident.

Given the seriousness of her injuries, Preeti was referred to the district hospital later that night. Her condition has since improved, according to news agency PTI.

Police register case, search for husband

Police registered a case against Om Prakash on Wednesday after receiving a complaint from Preeti.

According to Circle Officer Rajiv Kumar Singh, the case has been filed under Sections 109(1), relating to attempt to murder, and 352, relating to intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused remains absconding, and police teams are working to locate and arrest him. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Similar incidents that took place recently

A man in Bhopal allegedly assaulted his wife after becoming angry because she had prepared poori and vegetables instead of the food he wanted. The accused reportedly fled after the incident. This incident took place in May.

A 31-year-old woman in Delhi’s Tigri area was allegedly shot dead by her husband following an argument over cooking vegetables. Police took the husband into custody. This incident took place in September.