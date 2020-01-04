New Delhi: Several passengers on board an Air India flight on Saturday threw tantrum and threatened to enter cockpit as the flight got delayed due to a technical glitch.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, angry passengers were seen heading for the cockpit door, constantly knocking and “taunting” the pilots to come out.

“The AI865 flight on Thursday got delayed as it developed a technical snag. It had to return to the bay. Passengers started knocking on the cockpit door, asking and taunting the pilots to come out,” an official of Air India was quoted as saying by PTI.

#WATCH Dhananjay Kumar, Air India: A video of few passengers of AI 865 is being circulated. The flight delayed on 2nd Jan due to technical reasons. AI management have asked crew for details on reported misbehaviour by some passengers. Further action would be taken after inquiry. pic.twitter.com/aufkrO2QfX — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2020

Following the incident, the airline management asked the crew for details on the reported misbehaviour by the passengers. “The flight delayed on 2nd Jan due to technical reasons. AI management has asked the crew for details on reported misbehaviour by some passengers. Further action would be taken after inquiry,” said Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar.

Subsequently, India’s aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked Air India management to take necessary action against unruly passengers.