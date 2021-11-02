Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after more than 13 hours of interrogation at their office here in an alleged money-laundering case. Deshmukh, 72, had reached the ED office on Monday afternoon at around 12 PM for probe into the allegations of Rs.100 crore extortion levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh.Also Read - 'After Diwali, I Will Bring a Bomb! Will Expose Nawab Malik's Link With Underworld': Devendra Fadnavis Hits Back at NCP Leader

The senior NCP leader was there at the the ED office till over 12 am and around 1:30 PM he was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Earlier this year, Deshmukh had to step down from his post following the row over bribery allegations against him. Also Read - BREAKING: One Dead After House Collapses in Thane's Shilphata, Rescue Ops Underway

The BJP state President, Chandrakant Patil has welcomed the move saying that “actually, Deshmukh had no options left” but to appear before the ED as he realised that the long arms of the law will ultimately catch up with him. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways All Set to Run Festival Special Trains Between Mumbai, Shalimar From Nov 1 | Check Full List Here

Here is your 10-point cheat-sheet to this story