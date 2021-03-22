Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday claimed that Param Bir Singh’s allegations on Maharashtra Home Minister and party leader Anil Deshmukh are ‘baseless’. “If you see the former Commissioner’s letter, he mentions that in mid-February he was informed by certain officers that they got such and such instructions from Home Minister. Deshmukh was admitted in hospital because of coronavirus between February 5-15”, the NCP patriarch said while addressing a press conference ahead of the crucial Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) (Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress) leaders meeting which has been called to decide on the fate of Deshmukh. Also Read - Who is Julio Ribeiro, Former Top Cop Advised by Sharad Pawar in Param Bir Singh Letter Row?

When asked about BJP’s demand of the Maharashtra Home Minister’s resignation, Pawar asserted that it is clear that during the period about which the allegations were made, Deshmukh was hospitalised. “As this is clear, such demands (resignations) hold no power”, Pawar added. Notably, demands for Deshmukh’s removal grew louder after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged that the Maharashtra Home Minister wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels in Mumbai.

BJP Counters Pawar’s Claims

Countering Pawar’s claims, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya has shared a video claiming that Deshmukh was holding a press conference on Feb 15th. “Sharad Pawar claims Anil Deshmukh was in the hospital from 5-15 Feb and in quarantine from 16-27 Feb. But Anil Deshmukh was holding a press conference on 15 Feb… How lies fall flat!”, tweeted Malviya.

Watch the video:

Sharad Pawar claims Anil Deshmukh was in hospital from 5-15 Feb and in quarantine from 16-27 Feb. But Anil Deshmukh was holding a press conference on 15 Feb… How lies fall flat! https://t.co/ceZGxFaIYz — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 22, 2021

What Happened so Far?

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha while the members of the Treasury Benches resorted to sloganeering seeking the dismissal of the Maharashtra government.

During the Question Hour when the turn of Javadekar came to reply to a question regarding his ministry, he said,”I could not hear the question but in Maharashtra, Ministers are taking 100 crore bribe and police is planting bombs which was earlier done by terrorists.”

The Treasury Benches demanded the dismissal of the state government.

Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh set off a major row on Saturday when he alleged that Deshmukh had asked suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, who has been arrested in the SUV case and is in NIA custody, to collect Rs 100 crore from Mumbai’s restaurants, bars and hookah bars.

Deshmukh, on the other hand, had dismissed allegations terming them as baseless and a bid by the IPS officer to save himself from the inquiry.

For uninitiated, Singh was shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner in the midst of investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle which was found parked outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani last month. The NIA had arrested assistant inspector of Mumbai Police, Sachin Vaze, in the case.