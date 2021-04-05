New Delhi: Training its guns on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP said on Monday that he has forfeited the moral authority to govern after the Bombay High Court asked the CBI to probe into allegations of corruption against Anil Deshmukh. Addressing a press conference here, senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked if Thackeray had no moral responsibility following Deshmukh’s resignation as the state home minister. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Anil Deshmukh's Resignation, Warns 'Yeh Toh Sirf Shuruat Hai'

So many major incidents have happened under his government, Prasad said, referring to the Sachin Vaze case and former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh's corruption allegations against Deshmukh. "He has forfeited moral authority to govern," Prasad said, attacking the Shiv Sena leader for his "conspicuous silence" over the matter.

The BJP expects that all the ramifications of this issue ought to be investigated fairly, properly and those involved must be brought to book, Prasad said. “Sharad Pawar Ji is a senior political leader of the country. He ought to have understood the implications of giving a complete clean chit to Anil Deshmukh,” the Union minister further said.

(With inputs from agencies)