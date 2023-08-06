Home

News

India

Anju In Pakistan: Husband Files FIR Against Runaway Wife, Her Pakistani Lover Nasrullah

Anju In Pakistan: Husband Files FIR Against Runaway Wife, Her Pakistani Lover Nasrullah

Arvind, Anju's husband in India, said they are not divorced yet and hence cannot marry her Pakistani boyfriend, whom she befriended and fell in love with on Facebook in 2019.

Anju, an Indian mother of two, travelled to Pakistan and married her lover, Nasrullah.

Jaipur/New Delhi: Arvind Kumar, the husband of Anju- the Indian mother of two who recently travelled to a remote village in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where she married her lover, Nasrullah after embracing Islam and changing her name to Fatima– has filed an FIR against his runaway wife and her Pakistani lover in Alwar district of Rajasthan.

Trending Now

According to the police, based on a complaint by Arvind, a case was registered at the Phoolbagh police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 366 (inducing women for marriage), 494 (second marriage without divorce), 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal Intimidation), besides provisions of the IT Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bhiwadi, Sujit Shankar told news agency PTI.

Arvind, Anju’s husband in India, said they are not divorced yet and hence cannot marry her Pakistani boyfriend, whom she befriended and fell in love with on Facebook in 2019.

Last month, according to a PTI report, senior police officers in Pakistan’s Upper Dir district revealed that Anju got married to her friend Nasrullah at a court there and proper a Nikah was performed after the she converted to Islam and changed her name to Fatima.

Kumar has also urged the Indian government to investigate Anju’s passport and visa to check if she used fake documents and signatures to travel to Pakistan.

Anju (34) was born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and lived in Alwar district of Rajasthan. She and Pakistani national Nasrulla (29) became friends on Facebook in 2019.

Married or not?

Last month, reports emerged that Anju had converted to Islam, taken the name Fatima, and married Nasrullah. However, later that day, Anju—who is already married and mother to two young children, released a video on social media sites, trashing rumors of her alleged marriage to Nasrullah.

In the video, Anju, with Nasrullah sitting beside her on a couch, is heard claiming that reports of her marriage to her Facebook friends are rumors and she is merely here (in Pakistan) to visit Nasrullah and his family and also for sightseeing.

In the video, Anju had said that the news of her marriage with Nasrullah is false.

Now there is news that #Anju has converted to Islam and marr!ed Nasrullah.#AnjuinPakistan #AnjuNasrullah pic.twitter.com/OsKUkhzhBj — Bharat Ojha🗨 (@Bharatojha03) July 25, 2023

‘It’s so beautiful and peaceful’

In a recent video, Anju and her alleged Pakistani husband were seen roaming in the picturesque valleys of Upper Dir district in Pakistan’s mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The video filmed by a Pakistani vlogger, Noman Khan, shows the purported couple wandering in the scenic region amid the backdrop of lush valleys and silvery streams. Later in the video, Anju is heard lauding the beauty of the region and its people.

A Pakistan-based twitter handle named Fazal Hadi Hassan shared the video with the caption: “#Anju ‘s thoughts about the area where she on her visit. #AnjuinPakistan while visiting tourist spots in #Dir #KhyberPakhtunkhwa #Pakistan .On other end, Seema Haider story, background and the message that went to #Pakistanis & #indian people. #IndoPak love stories, eastern values, culture and religious perspective is big. #AnjuNasrullahLoveStory #simahaidar #Sima #India.”

Anju’s story shares eerie similarities with that of Seema Haider, a Pakistani mother of four who recently entered illegally into India via Nepal along with her four kids to marry Sachin Meena, a 22-year-old Uttar Pradesh resident she befriended and fell in love with while playing popular online shooter PUBG.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES