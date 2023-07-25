Home

Anju In Pakistan: ‘She Abandoned Her Kids. Let Her Die There’, says Father After Marriage To Nasrullah

A report on Tuesday said that Anju married 29-year-old Nasrullah, a Pakistani man she befriended on Facebook and fell in love with in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Photo: Screengrab from video shared on Twitter

Gwalior, MP: Gaya Prasad Thomas, the father of Anju, a mother of two who recently travelled to Pakistan and got married to her lover Nasrullah in the neighbouring country’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, said he prayed his daughter dies in Pakistan as she abandoned her husband and two young kids.

Speaking to reporters at the Bouna village in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, Thomas rebuked her daughter’s choices, saying that the 34-year-old married woman has abandoned her two minor kids and ruined their future.

‘She’s dead to us’

“The way she ran away, leaving her two children and husband behind…. she did not even think of her children. If she wanted to do this, she should have divorced her husband first. She is no more (alive) for us,” Anju’s father said, according to news agency PTI.

Asked whether he will appeal to the Indian government to bring her back, Thomas said he would do no such thing.

“I pray…to let her die there,” he added.

Asked if Anju had converted to Islam, as reported by Pakistan-based media outlets, Thomas said he does know anything about that but reiterated that her decision has cost the two kids their futures and ruined a functioning family.

Ruined future of her children

“What will happen to her children, her husband? Who will take care of her children 13-year-old girl and five-year-old boy? She has ruined the future of her children and the husband. Who will take care of her kids….We will have to do it,” Thomas said.

The elderly father reiterated that he wasn’t on speaking terms with his daughters and only spoke to her mother, his wife.

“I don’t know how she got the passport, when she got the visa,” he said.

Asked about speculation in some quarters that there could be something more to the incident as his village is close to Tekanpur town where a major unit of the Border Security Force (BSF) is stationed, Thomas rejected the suggestion vehemently.

“No one raised any such issue with us. Only you (media) are raising this question. My kids have no criminal tendencies. I am ready to have any probe in the matter,” he said.

On Monday, Thomas had described his daughter as “mentally disturbed and eccentric.”

Anju is now Fatima, wife of Nasrullah…

Earlier in the day, a report said that Anju married, 29-year-old Nasrullah, a Pakistani man she befriended on Facebook and fell in love with. Anju reportedly converted to Islam before tying the knot with Nasrullah and has taken the name Fatima.

Professionally shot videos shared by Pakistan-based twitter handles showed Anju and Nasrullah holding hands and roaming around in the picturesque valley of Pakistan’s Upper Dir district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Anju has converted to Islam and married her Pakistani lover Nasrullah in Pakistan. Her new name is Fatima.#AnjuNasrullah #AnjuNasrullahLoveStory pic.twitter.com/3O4bCRRqew — Raajeev Chopra (@Raajeev_Chopra) July 25, 2023

Video: Indian girl #Anju with her Pakistani friend Nasrullah Khan in his home district Dir pic.twitter.com/jJJaCmxq1U — Naimat Khan (@NKMalazai) July 25, 2023

She had been staying at Nasrullah’s home in a village of Upper Dir district. Anju and Nasrullah tied the knot in a local court of a district and sessions judge amid tight security.

4 days ago, 35-year-old Anju, who came from India, got married to 29-year-old Naseerullah from the village of Deer Bala. After accepting Islam, she changed her name to Fatima.#Anju #AnjuNasrullah pic.twitter.com/Z82CWUghmt — Siddhant Anand (@JournoSiddhant) July 25, 2023

“Nasrullah and Anju’s marriage was solemnised today and a proper nikkah was performed after she converted to Islam,” senior officer at Moharrar City Police Station in Upper Dir district Muhammad Wahab told news agency PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

