Anju In Pakistan: She Is ‘Mentally Disturbed’, Haven’t Been In Touch For 20 Yrs, Claims Father

Thomas revealed Anju had been staying with her maternal uncle in Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh since she was three years old and got married while residing there.

Gwalior, MP: The father of Anju, a married Indian woman, who has travelled to a remote village in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet Nasrullah, a Pakistani man she met and fell in love with on Facebook, on Monday claimed his daughter was “mentally disturbed and eccentric”. He also claimed that Anju was not involved in any affair.

Anju (34), was born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and lived in Alwar district of Rajasthan. She and Pakistani national Nasrullah, 29, became friends on Facebook in 2019. Anju has travelled to Upper Dir district in the tribal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on a valid Pakistani visa to meet Nasrulla.

Haven’t been in touche 20 years

“I came to know about it (Anju’s presence in Pakistan) just yesterday. My son informed me that his ‘didi’ (sister) has gone there (Pakistan). But, I don’t know about it. I have no contact with her for last nearly 20 years after she got married and moved to Bhiwadi (in Alwar district of Rajasthan). “I am currently staying here (a MP village) as my house remains vacant. I keep coming here (from Faridabad in Haryana where he is settled) from time to time,” Anju’s father Gaya Prasad Thomas told reporters in Bouna village near Tekanpur town in Gwalior district, according to news agency PTI.

“She has not visited Tekanpur as I never invited her. She is mentally disturbed,” he claimed.

Thomas revealed Anju had been staying with her maternal uncle in Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh since she was three years old and got married while residing there.

“It is wrong on her part to go to Pakistan without informing anyone. She has two children and they are with their father. I have no contact with her. I have no idea when she went to Pakistan,” he said.

‘Not involved in any affair’

“My son-in-law is a very simple person. She is eccentric but my daughter will not have any affair with her friend. She is of free nature, but she will never get into all this. I can guarantee this,” Thomas claimed.

He said Anju has studied till Class 12 and was doing a job in a company and added “I left her because of her eccentric nature.”

A local police officer said they came to know about Anju’s presence in Pakistan through media reports.

“We came to know about this matter through the media. We heard she has gone there (in Pakistan) on a valid visa and she has left this area years back,” sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) of Dabra, Vivek Kumar Sharma told PTI.

Anju will return, no love affair between us

Earlier on Monday, Nasrullah as well as Anju shut down any rumors of them getting married. Speaking to PTI, he said that Anju will return home to India on August 20 when her visa expires.

Dismissing reports of any love affair between them, Nasrullah said he has no plan of marrying Anju.

“Anju is on a visit to Pakistan and we have no plan to marry,” Nasrulla told PTI in Pakistan over the phone from village Kulsho in Upper Dir district, some 300 km from Peshawar.

“She will go back to her country on August 20 after her visa expires. Anju is living in a separate room of his home with the other female members of my family,” he said.

According to an official document of the Ministry of Interior sent to Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi, the chancery was informed that it had been decided to grant a 30-day visa to Anju, valid for Upper Dir only.

Nasrullah, a science graduate, is the youngest among five brothers. He has given an affidavit to local authorities, stating that there is no love angle to their friendship, and Anju will return to India on August 20.

The affidavit also states she will not move out of the Upper Dir district.

“She will definitely go back on August 20 as per her visa documents,” said Upper Dir District Police Officer (DPO) Mushtaq Khan.

‘Not here to get married’

Earlier today, a video of Anju surfaced on social media wherein refuted all rumors about her getting married to Nasrullah in Pakistan.

In an interview with India Today, the mother of two, said:“I am not like Seema Haider. The media is exaggerating. I am not here to marry Nasrullah.” However, she revealed that she wanted to live separately from her husband upon her return as the couple had a strained relationship.

Want to separate from husband

Even though Anju vehemently shut down rumors of getting married to Nasrullah in Pakistan, the mother of two revealed that she and her husband, Arvind, have a strained relationship and she wants to separate from him and live separately with her two kids.

“I was only staying with him due to certain circumstances as our relationship was strained since the beginning. I also have my brother and his wife living with me. I was staying with them for my children’s’ sake while I had a job in Gurugram. I am not planning to get married to Nasrullah, I am only here for sightseeing and want to return to India and live separately from my husband, with my kids,” Anju said, according to the reports.

She also said that she did not tell Arvind about her plans to travel to Pakistan and had told him that she was going to Jaipur for sightseeing.

Only here for sightseeing

Anju revealed she is currently in a village of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a mountainous region she says looks similar to Manali and is safe. Anju said she entered Pakistan via the Wagah Border in Punjab’s Amritsar after travelling to Delhi from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan.

A video shared on Twitter shows her crossing into Pakistan via the Wagah-Attari Border.

On being compared to Seema Haider, Anju lashed out and said that comparing the two cases is completely wrong as she had only come to Pakistan for sightseeing, not to get married, and reiterated she will back in India in the next 2-4 days.

In another video she requested people and the media to leave her family and kids alone and not to harass them.

Pakistan से Anju का स्टेटमेंट….अंजू Seema Haider की तर्ज पर भारत से पाकिस्तान चली गई हैं, आरोप है कि वह किसी शख्स के प्यार के कारण वहां गई हैं. अंजू के दो बच्चें और एक पति है. pic.twitter.com/GmdcidQkRP — Sami Siddiqui (@siddiquisami23) July 24, 2023

Anju also shared a video on social media platforms, requesting people and the media not to harass her family and kids. “Whatever you guys want to talk, talk to me. Contact me, I’m on the line,” Anju is heard saying in the video.

(With PTI inputs)

