WATCH: India’s Anju Who Married Pakistan’s Nasrullah, Returns Home

Anju- a married woman from Rajasthan's Alwar district, had in July this year, travelled to a remote village in Pakistan where she converted to Islam, changed her name to Fatima and got married to her lover Nasrullah.

Anju-Nasrullah Love Story: India’s Anju– a 34-year-old mother-of-two , who had travelled to Pakistan in July where she she married her lover Nasrullah after embracing Islam and changing her name to Fatima, has now returned home to Rajasthan.

According to reports, Anju was recently dropped off at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab’s Amritsar by her Pakistani husband Nasrullah– five months after she abruptly left her husband and kids behind and travelled to Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and married Nasrullah– a Pakistani man she met and befriended on Facebook.

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: Anju, who had travelled to Pakistan in July returns to India "I am happy…I have no other comments", says Anju pic.twitter.com/vKPUTsx4jx — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

Nasrullah revealed that Anju returned to India to meet her children –who are living with her first husband, Arvind, in Rajasthan– but will return to Pakistan soon.

Anju- a married woman from Rajasthan’s Alwar district, had in July this year, travelled to a remote village in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where she converted to Islam, changed her name to Fatima and got married to her lover Nasrullah– a 29-year-old man she fell in love with on Facebook.

‘NOT a Gaddar’

Later, in a video shared on social media in August, Anju had asserted she was not a “traitor” as as portrayed by some sections of the media and will return to India in the near future along with her lover and purported husband Nasrullah.

In the video, Anju, with Nasrullah sitting beside her, says that she’s not a traitor and some sections of the media have spread lies about her. “The media has spread lies and rumors about me. Like Pakistan, India is a beautiful place and my home; my children are there. Its not like I am a traitor, I will visit soon along with Nasrullah.”

Anju said "I am NOT a '#gaddar'. Media distortions are causing needless chaos.

I definitely visit India along with Nasrullah after few month.#Gadar2 #Anju #Anjunasrullah #Seemasachin pic.twitter.com/AJQInMDn7o — Dileep kumar khatri🦚 (@DileepKumarPak) August 13, 2023

“I have neither betrayed my nation nor my children. My only message to everyone is to please think positively about me as I am also human,” Anju says in the video.

In September, Anju’s husband Nasrullah had said that his wife was “mentally disturbed and badly missing” her children, PTI reported.

Anju celebrates Pakistan’s I-Day

In another video, Anju, who left her husband and kids back home in India’s Rajasthan and travelled to Pakistan to be with her 29-year-old lover, was seen celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day.

In a video shared on Twitter, Anju is seen at party along with Nasrullah where they cut the cake on the occasion of Pakistan’s Yom-e-Azadi (Independence Day).

Visa extended

The Pakistani authorities had in August extended Anju’s visa by one year, allowing her to stay in the country. Anju – who now goes by the name of Fatima after converting to Islam – on July 25 married her 29-year-old friend Nasrullah, whose home is in the Upper Dir district in the province. They became friends on Facebook in 2019.

Her original one-month visa was set to expire on August 20.

“The visa of my wife Anju has been extended for a year after the provision of related documents to the Interior Ministry,” Nasrullah had said, adding that “All Pakistani institutions are cooperating with us.”

Following their wedding, a real estate company had gifted the couple a plot of land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also presented them with a cheque.

Who is Anju and what’s her story?

Anju, who was born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and lived in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, travelled to Pakistan legally from India via the Wagah-Attari border in July this year. She was granted a 30-day visa, valid for Upper Dir only.

Anju is married to Arvind, who is in Rajasthan. They have a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

Arvind has filed an FIR against his runaway wife and her Pakistani lover in Alwar district of Rajasthan.

According to the police, based on a complaint by Arvind, a case was registered at the Phoolbagh police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 366 (inducing women for marriage), 494 (second marriage without divorce), 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal Intimidation), besides provisions of the IT Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bhiwadi, Sujit Shankar told news agency PTI.

Anju’s story shares eerie similarities with that of Seema Haider, a Pakistani mother of four who entered illegally into India earlier this year via Nepal along with her four kids to marry Sachin Meena, a 22-year-old Uttar Pradesh resident she befriended and fell in love with while playing popular online shooter PUBG.

(With PTI inputs)

