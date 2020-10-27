New Delhi: Ankhi Das, Facebook’s head of public policy, has stepped down from her post in the social media company, facebook said in a statement. Also Read - 'Muslims & Pets Not Allowed': To Let Ad For Mumbai Flat Triggers Outrage on Social Media

'Ankhi has decided to step down from her role in Facebook to pursue her interest in public service. Ankhi was one of our earliest employees in India and played an instrumental role in the growth of the company and its services over the last 9 years,' Ajit Mohan, Managing Director India of Facebook, said in an e-mailed statement.

In her resignation letter, Das reportedly expressed gratitude to company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg for providing her the opportunity to serve the social media giant in India.

The move to step down from the prestigious post comes weeks after Facebook and Das faced questions from employees over how political content is regulated in its biggest market –India.