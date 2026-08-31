Ankit Baliyan murder case: 2 prime shooters in Haryanavi singer murder killed in encounter in UP’s Shamli

To recall, Baliyan was shot dead in Shamli district on Wednesday evening as he stepped out of a gym. After his death, a viral social media post allegedly linked to the Gogi gang claimed responsibility for the murder.

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Ankit Baliyan

New Delhi: In a significant development, two prime shooters in the Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan murder case were shot dead in an encounter with state police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) in Shamli, news agency ANI reported.

To recall, Baliyan was shot dead in Shamli district on Wednesday evening as he stepped out of a gym. After his death, a viral social media post allegedly linked to the Gogi gang claimed responsibility for the murder.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Two prime shooters in the Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan murder case, shot dead in an encounter with state police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF), in Shamli Visuals from the spot pic.twitter.com/VwRoT3Btce — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2026

CCTV footage shows four shooters escape to Haryana

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and other police teams were actively working to identify four assailants who allegedly shot dead Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan in Shamli, after tracing their escape route to Haryana with the help of CCTV footage.

Reports had earlier suggested that the CCTV footage from several locations in Shamli, Loni in Ghaziabad, Delhi and Sonipat have captured four men fleeing on two motorcycles after the shooting.

UPSTF and police teams from Shamli, Baghpat and Meerut districts also camped in Haryana as part of the investigation. Earlier, a person claiming to be a member of the Gogi gang allegedly took responsibility for Balyan’s murder in a social media post.

A murder case was registered against four unidentified assailants based on a complaint filed by Balyan’s father Satvir Singh.

How was Balyan killed?

Balyan was leaving a gym in the Kotwali area of Shamli around 6.45 pm on Wednesday when four assailants travelling on two motorcycles opened fire on him. He sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby community health centre, where he was declared dead.

A video of the attack has surfaced on social media, purportedly showing Balyan emerging from the gym and walking towards his car when the four assailants arrive on two motorcycles and open fire at him before fleeing the spot.

The post-mortem confirmed that Balyan sustained five gunshot injuries, including two to the head, sources said.

Earlier, Meerut Zone ADGP Bhanu Bhaskar had said police had gathered crucial clues but could not disclose details at that stage. “We have got several clues, but it would not be appropriate to make them public. It will be disclosed very soon,” he had said.

Balyan, a resident of Banti Kheda village in Shamli, had made a name for himself in the Haryanvi music industry after an injury ended his career as a state-level kabaddi player. He had worked on more than 50 songs as a singer, lyricist and music composer.

His killing triggered protests in Shamli, with his family and others demanding the immediate arrest of the attackers. Balyan’s last rites were performed in his native village on Thursday.