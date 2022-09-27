New Delhi: Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela and singer Jubin Nautiyal who hail from Uttarakhand have demanded justice for 19-year-old girl Ankita Bhandari, who was allegedly killed by her employer in Pauri district. Ankita (19), who worked as a receptionist at a resort, was reported missing a few days ago. On Saturday morning, her body was recovered. Ankita had reportedly refused to provide ‘special service’ to the guests at the resort owned by Pulkit Arya.Also Read - Jubin Nautiyal's Organizer Sold Show To Khalistan Supporter, Says His Father As Controversy Intensifies

Urvashi Rautela, who hails from Kotdwar, took to Instagram and shared a story there along with a hashtag 'Justice For My Ankita, which read, "Feminism isn't about making women stronger. Women are already strong, it's about changing the way the world perceives that strength."

Similarly, Jubin took to Twitter and shared the hashtag ‘Justice for Ankita’ with a candle emoticon along with it.

Post-Mortem Reveals Ankita Dies of Suffocation, Drowning

Post-mortem report of Ankita Bhandari, who was allegedly killed by Pulkit Arya, the son of now expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, has suggested that she died because of suffocation and drowning in water. The post-mortem of Ankita’s body has been done by a panel of four doctors of AIIMS Rishikesh. The detailed post-mortem report was received by the SIT on Monday evening.

SIT Probe Underway

Meanwhile, the SIT visited the resort, collected evidence and recorded the statements of the staff. Now preparations are being made to take the accused on remand. The SIT is preparing to take the three accused arrested including Pulkit Arya, the main accused in the murder case, on remand.