Rishikesh: The body of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, who had gone missing a few days ago, was recovered in the early hours of Saturday from the Chilla canal in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) confirmed. Uttarakhand Police on Friday arrested three people including Pulkit Arya the son of Vinod Arya, a former BJP minister in the state, on charges of murder of Ankita, who was employed as a receptionist at a resort in Rishikesh.

Police said that the three arrested accused, including the manager of the Vanatara Resort owned by Pulkit Arya, confessed to having pushed Ankita into a canal after an altercation and she had drowned.

A MERITORIOUS GIRL, COULD NOT EVEN RECEIVE HER FIRST SALLARY

A 19-year-old, Ankita, was youngest in her family. Her family mourns the death of their daughter remembering her as a loving and dexterous girl. Speaking to News 18, one her aunts said that Ankita was meritorious student who even scored 88 per cent in her 12th boards.

After completing her school, she had pursued a diploma course in hotel management and it was her first placement as a receptionist at the hotel. Reportedly, her elder brother works in Delhi while her father was a small farmer.

One of her kin added that the victim’s family managed their household with little resources at home and this prompted her to take up this position at the hotel.

ANKITA BHANDARI MURDER – TOP DEVELOPEMENTS SO FAR