Rishikesh: The body of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, who had gone missing a few days ago, was recovered in the early hours of Saturday from the Chilla canal in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) confirmed. Uttarakhand Police on Friday arrested three people including Pulkit Arya the son of Vinod Arya, a former BJP minister in the state, on charges of murder of Ankita, who was employed as a receptionist at a resort in Rishikesh.
Police said that the three arrested accused, including the manager of the Vanatara Resort owned by Pulkit Arya, confessed to having pushed Ankita into a canal after an altercation and she had drowned.
A MERITORIOUS GIRL, COULD NOT EVEN RECEIVE HER FIRST SALLARY
A 19-year-old, Ankita, was youngest in her family. Her family mourns the death of their daughter remembering her as a loving and dexterous girl. Speaking to News 18, one her aunts said that Ankita was meritorious student who even scored 88 per cent in her 12th boards.
After completing her school, she had pursued a diploma course in hotel management and it was her first placement as a receptionist at the hotel. Reportedly, her elder brother works in Delhi while her father was a small farmer.
One of her kin added that the victim’s family managed their household with little resources at home and this prompted her to take up this position at the hotel.
ANKITA BHANDARI MURDER – TOP DEVELOPEMENTS SO FAR
- Before Ankita Bhandari was found dead, the girl was reported missing at a revenue police outpost by her parents, after they did not find her in her room on Monday morning, September 19.
- Ankita worked as a receptionist in the Yamkeshwar Vidhan Sabha’s Ganga Bhojpur resort named Vanantra resort which is owned by Pulkit Arya.
- Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were arrested on Friday after they confessed to have killed the girl and thrown her body into Cheela canal.
- Reportedly, Pulkit Arya was forcing Ankita Bhandari to ‘service’ clients.
- The culprits have informed police that Ankita was murdered after an argument with her as she was refusing to the demand of the resort owner for sexual favour for himself and his guests in the resort.
- On September 18, Pulkit Arya, his friend Ankit Gupta and resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar took Ankita out for a chat to resolve the issue. They went to Rishikesh on bikes, with Ankita riding pillion with Pulkit.
- Their, Pulkit and Ankita started arguing about the matter, with Pulit being angry that she had told about his demands to others. The argument led to a physical fight between the two, and Ankita threw Pulkit’s phone in the river during this fight. Angry over this, Pulkit pushed her into the river, presumably killing her.
- On the same night they went to Haridwar, and from there Pulkit called the resort asking to talk to Ankita, to establish an alibi that he was not present when the girl went missing. When the resort staff told him that she is not around, he himself called the Revenue Police report that the girl is missing.
- Vantara Resort in Rishikesh owned by Arya was demolished after the orders by Chief Minister Dhami, said Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, quoted news agency PTI.
- Yesterday, a large number of locals from various villages in the vicinity pelted stones on the resort and thrashed the accused while the police were taking them along.
- Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while confirming the development on Saturday, said, “An SIT under DIG P Renuka Devi has been formed to probe the whole incident.”
- Dhami called the incident “unfortunate” and said that the strictest punishment will be given to the accused. “Police are working, they have done their work for making the arrests. Strictest punishment would be given for such heinous crimes, whoever the criminal be,” Dhami said.