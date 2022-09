Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday expelled Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya , the father and brother of main accused Pulkit Arya, in connection with the murder case of a 19-year-old receptionist, Ankita Bhandari. They have been suspended from the party with immediate effect.Also Read - BJP Leader's Son Arrested For Killing Receptionist at Uttarakhand Resort: Police