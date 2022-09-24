Ankita Bhandari murder: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday affirmed that his administration would take strict action against those who are found guilty of indulging in the acts of arson and vandalism as several incidents of violent protests and demonstrations have been reported from Uttarakhand over the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari.Also Read - Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For THESE States Till September 27
Pushkar Singh Dhami has also directed all the district magistrates to check all the hotels and resorts in their respective areas and take action if violations of the laid down norms are found. Dhami said that he wanted to make it clear that those who disturb the atmosphere in the state will not be tolerated, no matter how influential they are as locals set Vanatara resort, owned by Pulkit Arya, on fire.
Meanwhile, five resorts have been sealed in the Dhanachuli area of the Nainital district following outrage. Various homestays and resorts were checked by the district administration and it was found that these five resorts were not abiding by the norms.
There has been massive outrage over the murder of Ankita Bhandari in Rishikesh in which now expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit Arya is an arrested accused. Vinod Arya is a BJP leader from Haridwar who, on Saturday, was expelled by the party.
Pulkit Arya, Vanatara resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court on Friday.
Top developments in the Ankita Bhandari murder case
- Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were arrested on Friday after they confessed to have killed the girl and thrown her body into Cheela canal
- Reportedly, Pulkit Arya was forcing Ankita Bhandari to ‘service’ clients
- The culprits have informed police that Ankita was murdered after an argument with her as she was refusing to the demand of the resort owner for sexual favour for himself and his guests in the resort
- On September 18, Pulkit Arya, his friend Ankit Gupta and resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar took Ankita out for a chat to resolve the issue. They went to Rishikesh on bikes, with Ankita riding pillion with Pulkit
- There, Pulkit and Ankita started arguing about the matter, with Pulkit being angry that she had told about his demands to others. The argument led to a physical fight between the two, and Ankita threw Pulkit’s phone in the river during this fight. Angry over this, Pulkit pushed her into the river, presumably killing her
- Vantara Resort in Rishikesh owned by Arya was demolished after the orders by Chief Minister Dhami
- The body of 19-year-old who had gone missing a few days ago, was recovered in the early hours of Saturday from the Chilla canal in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) confirmed
- Uttarakhand Police said that Bhandari was killed by Arya and two other staffers of the resort for refusing to indulge in prostitution with resort guests. The cops further confirmed that the three arrested confessed to their crime when they were interrogated sternly
- Locals protested against BJP MLA Renu Bisht and vandalised her car as they agitated over Ankita Bhandari murder case. The MLA was escorted away by Police
- After the body was recovered, locals set Vanatara resort in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on fire. The resort is owned by BJP leader Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit Arya
- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya, the father and brother of main accused Pulkit Arya, in connection with the murder case of Ankita Bhandari
- CM Dhami has also spoken to the victim’s father on phone and assured of the strictest action against the culprits by conducting a speedy and fair investigation into the crime
- The Uttarakhand government has also suspended the local patwari and revenue police inspector, who allegedly didn’t register a case on the girl’s disappearance for three days