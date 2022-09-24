Ankita Bhandari murder: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday affirmed that his administration would take strict action against those who are found guilty of indulging in the acts of arson and vandalism as several incidents of violent protests and demonstrations have been reported from Uttarakhand over the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari.Also Read - Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For THESE States Till September 27

Pushkar Singh Dhami has also directed all the district magistrates to check all the hotels and resorts in their respective areas and take action if violations of the laid down norms are found. Dhami said that he wanted to make it clear that those who disturb the atmosphere in the state will not be tolerated, no matter how influential they are as locals set Vanatara resort, owned by Pulkit Arya, on fire.

Meanwhile, five resorts have been sealed in the Dhanachuli area of the ​​Nainital district following outrage. Various homestays and resorts were checked by the district administration and it was found that these five resorts were not abiding by the norms.

There has been massive outrage over the murder of Ankita Bhandari in Rishikesh in which now expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit Arya is an arrested accused. Vinod Arya is a BJP leader from Haridwar who, on Saturday, was expelled by the party.

Pulkit Arya, Vanatara resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court on Friday.

Top developments in the Ankita Bhandari murder case