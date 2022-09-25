Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: The family of the 19-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered by the son of an ex-BJP leader, refused to perform the last rites as they demand the handing over of the post-mortem report. The administration on another hand tried convincing Ankita’s family, reported ANI. “We won’t conduct her last rites until her post-mortem report is given. We saw in her provisional report that she was beaten up and was thrown in a river. But we’re awaiting the final report,” said Ajay Singh Bhandari, brother of Ankita Bhandari. The body of Ankita Bhandari who was reported missing a few days ago was recovered on Saturday from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh. The accused includes Pulkit Arya, son of ex-BJP leader Vinod Arya, who is the owner of the resort where Ankita Bhandari worked as a receptionist. He confessed to pushing the girl in Chilla canal.Also Read - LIVE | MS Dhoni Announcement Updates: CSK Captain Going to Retire?

WHATSAPP CHAT SHOWS OWNER FORCING ANKITA BHANDARI INTO PROSTITUTION

As per reports, a WhatsApp chat that came forth in the investigation showed Ankita telling her friend that the owner of the resort was pressuring her to provide 'extra service' to the guests. As per reports, the chat reveals that the guests at the resort would get 'extra service' for Rs 10,000 in the name of spa treatment at Vanantra Resort.

OTHER THINGS REVEALED IN INVESTIGATION

An employee at the resort also alleged that Ankita Bhandari had called him crying on September 17 and asked him to take her bags out of the resort. He also confirmed that he saw Ankita at around 3 PM with three other people while only the rest of them returned except Ankita.

He also confirmed that the owner Pulkit Arya’s brother Ankit Arya came at 8 AM on September 18 and talked about preparing dinner for four people and said that he would have dinner in Ankita’s room.

This was countered by the employee as he said that the service boy can make the dinner. The resort’s helper alleged that Ankit wanted to mislead the staff as Ankita had not returned.

The murder of the teenager who worked at Vanantra Resort as a receptionist, has amassed quite an outrage from the locals. Earlier on Saturday, the Vanantra resort in Rishikesh was set on fire by angry locals. Anger over the horrific crime poured onto streets in other parts of Uttarakhand as well as locals jammed the bus station in Pauri. Protestors also gheraoed District Magistrate's office in Pauri.

Three persons, including Pulkit Arya, were arrested on Friday after they confessed to having pushed Ankita into the canal after an altercation.