Chandigarh: Senior advocate Anmol Rattan Sidhu on Saturday assumed charge as the new advocate general (AG) of Punjab and pledged to donate his salary towards the treatment of drug addicts and their rehabilitation, the state government said in a statement.

Speaking to India Today, Anmol Rattan Sidhu said he would take just Re 1 as legal fees and not burden the state expenses while working in tandem with the government.

“The Governor of Punjab, in exercise of the powers conferred under Article 165 of the Constitution of India is pleased to appoint Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu, senior advocate, Punjab and Haryana High court as advocate general for the state of Punjab with effect from the date he assumed charge of his officer,” the Home Affairs and Justice Department order read.

Taking to Twitter, Anmol Rattan said, “On drug menace – Will reach out to such villages and donate my salary as AG for treatment of drug addicts and their rehabilitation. I will start from Vill. Maqbool Pura with the able guidance of Smt Jeevan Jyot Kaur MLA Amritsar East”.

It must be noted that the post of Punjab AG fell vacant after Deepinder Singh Patwalia resigned following the Punjab assembly poll results.

Anmol Rattan Sidhu in his long and meritorious career as an advocate has handled extremely sensitive government and private matters in constitutional, criminal, civil, service and land matters before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh.

Notably, he is a recipient of the Parman Patra, Punjab’s highest civilian honour, for exceptional social service. He was born on May 1, 1958 (Labour Day) in a farmer’s family and studied at a village school before shifting to Chandigarh in 1975 and enrolling at Government College, Sector-11.