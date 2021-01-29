Mumbai: Social activist Anna Hazare on Friday said he won’t be proceeding with the indefinite fast against the new farm laws and claimed that the Central government has agreed to some of his demands. Also Read - Farmers to Hold 'Sadbhavna Diwas' Today, Observe Day-long Fast Amid Rising Agitation; More Protesters to Join in

He announced his decision today in the presence of senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis.

It was decided in today's meeting that a committee comprising members from Agriculture Ministry, NITI Aayog & some members recommended by Anna Hazare will make a proposal in next 6 months to implement/fulfil Anna Hazare's demands related to farmers: Anna Hazare's Office

“It was decided in today’s meeting that a committee comprising members from Agriculture Ministry, NITI Aayog and some members recommended by Anna Hazare will make a proposal in the next six months to implement/fulfil Hazare’s demands related to farmers,” said a statement from Anna Hazare’s Office.

In a statement earlier in the day, Hazare (84) had announced that he will be starting the hunger strike from his village Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra on Saturday.

In that communication, Hazare had said he had written to the prime minister and Union agriculture minister five times on the plight of farmers but to no avail.

“The Union government has agreed to some of my demands and also announced setting up a committee to improve the lives of farmers. I have decided to suspend my proposed indefinite fast starting from Saturday,” Hazare said.

Earlier this month, the 84-year-old Gandhian had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he would launch the “last hunger strike” of his life by January end.

While announcing the hunger strike, Hazare had said, “I have been demanding reforms in the agriculture sector, but the Centre doesn’t seem to be taking the right decisions.”

“The Centre has no sensitivity left for farmers, which is why I am starting my indefinite fast at my village from January 30,” he had said and appealed to his supporters not to flock to his village district in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hazare, who was at the forefront of the anti- corruption movement in 2011, had recalled that when he went on a hunger strike at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, the then UPA government had called a special session of Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies)