Anna Hazare Hospitalised: Social activist admitted to hospital’s ICU in Mumbai with dehydration, kidney issues

Social activist Anna Hazare has been hospitalised at Mumbai's Bombay Hospital after his health deteriorated.

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Anna Hazare Hospitalised: Social activist admitted to hospital’s ICU in Mumbai with dehydration, kidney issues | Image: ANI

Mumbai: Renowned social activist Anna Hazare was hospitalised at Bombay Hospital in Mumbai after his health deteriorated on Monday evening. He was suffering from a viral infection, acute dehydration and kidney issues. Hazare is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under care of Dr Gautam Bhansali and his team. The veteran Gandhian activist was brought to the hospital in an ambulance. Giving details, Dr Bhansali stated that the social activist’s tests were underway and further treatment would be determined after examining the test reports.

Admitted For Urinary Issues Last Week

Last week, Hazare was admitted to Vedant Hospital in Shirur after experiencing urinary problems. His condition improved after around three days of treatment.

However, his creatinine levels increased during the treatment, following which doctors decided to shift him to Mumbai for further treatment.

It is worth noting that Hazare is known for his crucial role in anti-corruption and social reform campaigns. He made headlines and gained nationwide prominence during the 2011 anti-corruption movement. He then went on an indefinite hunger strike over a strong Lokpal law.

Anna Hazare On CJP Protest

Reacting to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, the social activist said that peaceful protest and democratic dialogue are only to address public grievances.

“Any issue gets resolved through dialogue. Dialogue leads to solutions. Creating tension and going down the wrong path will not solve anything. Dialogue is the most crucial thing. I have conducted 22 hunger strikes, but I never resorted to violence. Things should be resolved through dialogue. The welfare of society, whatever is right, should be done,” he said after the CJP protest was called off.

“I did 22 fasts, never used violence, and because of that, 10 laws were enacted. This is essential; creating violence is not right. Whoever the person may be, one should never indulge in violence,” he added.

This is a developing story and further details are awaited.

(with ANI inputs)