New Delhi: Anti-graft crusader Anna Hazare on Tuesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, stating people seem to be trapped in a circle of money for power and power for money and it doesn’t suit a party that emerged from a major movement. Anna Hazare’s letter comes amid the ongoing political slugfest over the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy.Also Read - 'Operation Lotus' Failed in Delhi, Says Arvind Kejriwal; Tables Confidence Motion in Assembly | 5 Points

In the letter, Hazare said that the Aam Aadmi Party which borne out of the movement has also started “following path of other parties.” “10 years ago on 18 September 2012, all the members of Team Anna had a meeting in Delhi. At that time, AAP had talked about adopting the political path. But you forgot that forming a political party was not the aim of our movement. At that time there was a belief in the public’s mind about Team Anna,” the letter read.

CBI RAIDS SISODIA’S BANK LOCKER

On the other hand, in a latest development in connection with the excise policy row involving Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was at the Punjab National Bank’s Ghaziabad branch to examine the minister’s bank locker.

Sisodia was also present at the bank’s branch along with his wife. Heavy police personnel were deployed outside the bank to avoid any untoward incident. “CBI didn’t find anything during raid at my home. They won’t find anything in lockers too. We are ready for it and are giving support to the CBI,” Sisodia said in his tweet.

The CBI team reached the PNB’s Ghaziabad branch at around 11.30 a.m. The examination of the bank locker was a part of the investigation. The CBI will have to mention this in the charge sheet.