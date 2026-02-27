Home

News

How Anna Hazare reacted to verdict on Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi liquor scam

How Anna Hazare reacted to verdict on Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi liquor scam

How Anna Hazare reacted to verdict on Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi liquor scam

Social Activist Anna Hazare (Image: Wikipedia)

The former Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and the Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, have been given discharge in the Delhi excise policy case. The court issued relief to the former two leaders, stating the lack of evidence. Now, Anna Hazare has reacted to the court’s decision of granting relief to Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

He added, “Now that the court has given its verdict stating that Arvind Kejriwal is not at fault, it must be accepted,” as reported by ANI.

‘Chaos and unrest’ without the judiciary

The social activist also mentioned that our country runs on the strength of its judiciary and security systems and that, despite being a large nation comprising parties, castes, religions, and communities, it functions smoothly due to the judiciary.

Anna Hazare also stated that without the judiciary, “there would be chaos and unrest.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.