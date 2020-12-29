New Delhi: Social activist Anna Hazare has asserted that he will go on a hunger strike if the Narendra Modi-led government did not take a firm decision on issues concerning farmers. Hazare said that he would launch his ‘last protest’ in January 2021 and has informed the Centre about his agitation. Also Read - Western Railways Diverts Several Trains in Punjab Today | Check Full List

The social activist had observed a fast on December 8 in support of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations demanding a repeal of the agri laws. Notably, thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at borders of Delhi for over a month against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

While the government has projected the ordinances as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country, the protesting tillers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. However, the Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: Over 1,500 Telecom Towers Damaged in Punjab, CM Orders Police Action

“The government is just giving empty promises due to which I do not have any trust left (in the government)…Let’s see, what action the Centre takes on my demands. They have sought time for a month, so I have given them time till January-end. If my demands are not met, I will resume my hunger strike protest. This would be my last protest,” Hazare said while speaking to reporters in his Ralegaon Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

The activist further stated that he had been holding protests for cultivators since the last three years, but the government has done nothing to resolve the issues.

(With agency inputs)