New Delhi: A day ahead of the ninth round of talks of farmers with the Centre, activist Anna Hazare on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said his decision to launch "the last hunger strike" of his life on farmers' issues in Delhi by January end.

Giving further details, Hazare said the new farm laws do not conform to "democratic values" and people's participation is necessary in the drafting of legislations.

However, without specifying any date, 83-year-old Hazare said in the letter to the PM that he will start his agitation by month-end.

On December 14, Hazare had written to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, warning of a hunger strike if his demands including the implementation of the M S Swaminathan Committee’s recommendations on agriculture were not met.

Another demand made by him was grant of autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices.

“On the issue of farmers, I have had correspondence (with the Centre) five times, however, no response came. As a result, I have decided to go on the last hunger strike of my life,” said Hazare in his letter to PM Modi on Thursday.

He said that he has written four letters to the concerned authority to seek permission to stage hunger strike at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi but no response came from their side too.

Hazare, who was in the forefront of anti-corruption movement in 2011, reminded that when he went on a hunger strike at the Ramlila Maidan, the then UPA government had called a special session of Parliament.

(With inputs from PTI)