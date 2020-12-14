Social activist Anna Hazare on Monday wrote to Union Agriculture Minister stating that he will launch a hunger strike against Central Government if the farmers’ issues are not resolved. In a letter to the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Anna Hazare has warned the Centre of resuming his hunger strike if his demands regarding the agrarian laws are not implemented. Also Read - ‘Vote Bank Politics’: Former Diplomats in Open Letter Accuse Justin Trudeau of Fanning Farmers Protest in India

Expressing his solidarity with the ongoing farmers' agitation, Octogenarian social activist said that no law can be approved against the farmer in a country, which is highly dependent on agriculture.

The social activist's demands include implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) recommendations by the Swaminathan Commission and autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

“The Centre had assured that it would take appropriate action on the demands on the basis of the committee’s report. Since nothing has been done till date to that effect, I am thinking to resume the hunger strike which was called off on February 5, 2019,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the social activist warned the Central government that he would begin a ‘Jan Andolan’ if farmers’ demands remain unaddressed.

“The then Congress government was left shaken during the time of ‘Lokpal Andolan’. I see these farmer protests issue along the same lines. On the day of Bharat Bandh, I had organised an andolan in my village in Ralegan-Siddhi. I had fasted for a day in support of farmers,” said Hazare.

“If the government does not accept the demands of the farmers, I will once again sit for a ‘Jan Andolan’ that will be similar to the Lokpal agitation,” he warned.

Over the past few months, thousands of farmers mainly from Punjab have been protesting against three new agricultural laws, which they feel could be exploited by the private sector to buy their crops at lower prices.

Highlighting the important role farmers play in this country, Hazare said: “No law can be approved against the farmer in a country, which is highly dependent on agriculture. If the government does so, then the movement against it is justified.”