Annamalai’s Birthday today: Will former Tamil Nadu BJP chief remain in saffron camp or launch new political party? All eyes on him

K. Annamalai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, following which he has reportedly softened his stance after previously being firm about resigning from the party.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/annamalai-birthday-tamil-nadu-bjp-state-president-amit-shah-nitin-nabin-narendra-modi-aiadmk-dmk-tvk-cm-vijay-political-party-8435647/ Copy

Former BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai

New Delhi: Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai turned 42 on Thursday amid the rising speculation that he could announce a new political party. Rumours are gaining momentum that Annamalai may announce a new political party or movement and choose an independent political path separate from the BJP. To recall, Annamalai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on June 2. Although no official statement followed the meeting, reports suggest that the BJP leadership has asked him to put his resignation plans on hold for the time being.

According to an earlier report by Republic TV, Annamalai had submitted his resignation from the party during a meeting with BJP national president Nitin Nabin. Reports indicate that Annamalai wishes to part ways with the BJP amicably and on mutually agreeable terms.

ALSO READ: Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief softens stance after meeting Amit Shah, likely to take a major decision after…

Annamalai Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah

K. Annamalai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, following which he has reportedly softened his stance after previously being firm about resigning from the party. Annamalai is now scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after which he will take a final decision regarding his resignation.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu state BJP president Nainar Nagendran has been summoned to New Delhi considering Annamalai’s displeasure with certain BJP leaders in the state. Before meeting Amit Shah, Annamalai had also met BJP national president Nitin Nabin and the party’s national general secretary (organisation) B. L. Santhosh.

As per a Dainik Jagran report quoting sources, Amit Shah and Annamalai held detailed discussions on the political situation in Tamil Nadu and the future course of politics in the state following actor-politician Vijay’s historic electoral victory.

Will There Be a Major Announcement today?

Amid increasing speculation over K. Annamalai’s political future, BJP Fishermen’s Wing state president M. C. Munusamy has resigned from the party. Now, as Annamalai’s supporters eagerly await his next move and the BJP leadership maintains silence, all eyes are on whether he will make a major political announcement on his birthday. The key question remains: Will Annamalai use the occasion to unveil his future political plans?

Discussion on Launching a Major Public Outreach Campaign from Coimbatore

Annamalai spoke about the possibility of parting ways during the discussions with the BJP and launching a major public outreach campaign from Coimbatore. The Dainik Jagran report further added that Amit Shah responded that such a campaign could also be conducted under the BJP banner and would likely have a greater impact.

However, Annamalai reportedly argued that it would not be allowed to succeed because of what he described as the Tamil Nadu BJP leadership’s tacit understanding with both the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

He maintained that these internal political alignments would hinder the success of any such outreach initiative if it were carried out under the BJP’s banner.