Annamalai resigns from BJP, submits resignation to party chief Nitin Nabin in Delhi

New Delhi: In a major development, the former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday. According to a Republic TV report, Annamalai has submitted his resignation to party president Nitin Nabin in New Delhi.
According to the reports, the former IPS officer believes that Tamil Nadu politics has undergone a major shift since Thalapathy Vijay emerged as a major political force. A source familiar with the matter said, “Today, there is no leader to compete with Vijay. The Dravidian era is over. Politics based solely on language issues will no longer work. The state’s politics has changed.”
ALSO READ | Mekedatu dam row: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay calls for legal measures over Cauvery River dispute after Karnataka govt’s proposal
Reports suggest that Annamalai may launch a public movement, and all eyes are on whether it will eventually evolve into a party. Earlier, K. Annamalai, one of the BJP’s prominent leaders from Tamil Nadu, said on Monday that he would clarify his position in the next two days, allaying speculation about his dissatisfaction with the party and the possibility of forming a new political organization.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.