Will Annamalai resign from BJP soon? Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief softens stance after meeting Amit Shah, likely to take a major decision after…

Amit Shah has reportedly assured Annamalai of full support from the central organization and promised that clear instructions would be issued to state leaders.

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets BJP leader Annamalai

New Delhi: Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, following which he has reportedly softened his stance after previously being firm about resigning from the party. Annamalai is now scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after which he will take a final decision regarding his resignation.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu state BJP president Nainar Nagendran has been summoned to New Delhi considering Annamalai’s displeasure with certain BJP leaders in the state. Before meeting Amit Shah, Annamalai had also met BJP national president Nitin Nabin and the party’s national general secretary (organisation) B. L. Santhosh.

As per a Dainik Jagran report quoting sources, Amit Shah and Annamalai held detailed discussions on the political situation in Tamil Nadu and the future course of politics in the state following actor-politician Vijay’s historic electoral victory.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: Annamalai meets Nitin Navin, now will there will be a meeting with Amit Shah, know all behind the scenes

Discussion on Launching a Major Public Outreach Campaign from Coimbatore

Annamalai spoke about the possibility of parting ways during the discussions with the BJP and launching a major public outreach campaign from Coimbatore. The Dainik Jagran report further added that Amit Shah responded that such a campaign could also be conducted under the BJP banner and would likely have a greater impact.

However, Annamalai reportedly argued that it would not be allowed to succeed because of what he described as the Tamil Nadu BJP leadership’s tacit understanding with both the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

He maintained that these internal political alignments would hinder the success of any such outreach initiative if it were carried out under the BJP’s banner.

Amit Shah Assures Annamalai of Full Support

Amit Shah has reportedly assured Annamalai of full support from the central organization and promised that clear instructions would be issued to state leaders. The senior BJP sources tell Dainik Jagran that Annamalai had not submitted a five-page resignation letter to Nitin Nabin.

During the meetings with both Nitin Nabin and B.L. Santhosh, Annamalai did verbally express his intention to resign. However, both leaders reportedly urged him not to take any decision until after his meeting with Amit Shah.

Discussion on Annamalai’s Future Role in BJP

Now that Annamalai has softened his stance, discussions have begun regarding his future responsibilities in the party. Possibilities being considered range from reappointing him as the state president to assigning him a significant role in the central organization. However, any final decision is expected only after his meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

It is important to note that Annamalai had been unhappy over the BJP’s alliance with AIADMK ahead of the Assembly elections, as well as his removal from the post of state president and his exclusion from the decision-making process.