Annapurna Bhandar Yojana: Bengal women to receive Rs 3000 in their bank accounts today; ministers to be assigned portfolios in Suvendu government

Those who are yet to apply for the scheme must note that the Annapurna Yojana application form 2026 can be submitted in both online and offline modes

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Bengal women to receive Rs 3000 in their bank accounts (AI image)

New Delhi: The Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government is all set to formally roll out the first installment under the ‘Annapurna Bhandar’ scheme, with Rs 3,000 being transferred to the bank accounts of eligible women beneficiaries. On May 27, the state government launched the application form to provide eligible women with monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000. This new welfare scheme will replace the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, introduced in 2021 under the Mamata Banerjee government.

A state cabinet meeting is also scheduled for Wednesday, during which portfolios will be allocated to the 35 newly sworn-in ministers. On Monday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had said that the free bus travel service for women on government buses had already been launched and that the Rs 3,000 assistance scheme would commence on Wednesday. Reiterating the announcement on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the first installment under the ‘Annapurna Bhandar’ scheme would start reaching the bank accounts of beneficiaries from Wednesday.

ALSO READ: These 7 women ministers are sworn in Suvendu Adhikari’s West Bengal Cabinet expansion

Annapurna Yojana form apply 2026

Those who are yet to apply for the scheme must note that the Annapurna Yojana application form 2026 can be submitted in both online and offline modes. In the panchayat and municipality areas, local bodies will be involved, and supervisors will go home to collect the forms.

In addition, the government will also organise “Janakalyan Shibir” across the state from June 15 to 17, where people can submit their application forms.

Who is eligible for the scheme?

According to the notification issued on May 19, 2026, the applicant must be between 25 and 60 years of age.

The applicant should not be engaged in any permanent government employment

He/ she should not receive a regular salary or pension from the Union or West Bengal government, any statutory body, government undertaking, panchayat, municipal body or local authority.

The applicant should also not be employed in a teaching or non-teaching role in any government-aided educational institution in West Bengal.

The applicant should not be an income tax payer.

Annapurna Bhandar in West Bengal: Rs 3,000 to be credited

As per the notification, the West Bengal government will transfer the monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 directly to beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. The amount will be credited to the Aadhaar-linked bank account registered in the beneficiary’s name.

“The stipulated financial assistance of Rs 3000/- per month shall be credited directly through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), to the AADHAAR linked bank account in the name of the beneficiary, with effect from 1st June, 2026,” reads the statement.